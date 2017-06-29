Authorities release details about how these members of an Orthodox community pulled a massive fraud scheme

The FBI put an end to an elaborate scheme in which two Lakewood, N.J., couples were arrested for allegedly hiding more than $1.5 million each while collecting tens of thousands of dollars in Medicaid and other benefits.

Mordechai and Rachel Sorotzkin, and Yocheved and Shimon Nussbaum, according to NJ.com, were arrested on federal criminal complaints, since unsealed, that accuse them of stealing government funds from a variety of federal benefit programs, including Medicaid.

Their arrests also led Ocean County prosecutors to bring charges against two other couples, including Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin — Mordechai’s brother — and his wife Tzipporah. Authorities called their investigation a wide-ranging probe into benefits fraud in the county.





And now authorities are showing how they did it.

The Nussbaums claimed their family of seven lived on no more than $1,500 a month. Meanwhile, investigators said the family collected more than $178,000 in Medicaid, Section 8 and Supplemental Nutritional Assistant Program benefits from 2011 through August 2014.

Investigators determined that Nussbaums actually brought in quite a bit more income than they claimed. Investigators say they made more than $265,000 in 2011, more than $198,535 in 2012 and $1.8 million in 2013, largely stemming from their control of numerous businesses opened under the names of relatives.

As for the Sorotzkins, Rachel Sorotzkin told the state of New Jersey that she was making $1,333 every two weeks, and her husband was receiving a $350 scholarship payment each month, money that went towards supporting four children, according to the complaint. The family collected approximately $96,000 in benefits, the complaint said, including $22,000 in Medicaid payments for care associated with the birth of a child.

However, when she signed up for the benefits, she had also become a partner in a limited-liability corporation, entitling her to more than $46,000 of its 2011 profits, according to court documents. And, according to authorities, Sorotzkin on subsequent applications for Medicaid benefits, never disclosed that income, or more than $1.5 million in payments from the company that her husband deposited into their joint bank account.

Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato said he had previously warned the orthodox community about benefits fraud in 2015.

“Those who choose to ignore those warnings by seeking to illegally profit on the backs of taxpayers will pay the punitive price of their actions,” he said.