“Because I’m an idiot” says a 22-year-old Florida man after sending naked pictures to an 11-year-old

Cristian Murcia Araujo, 22, of Loxahatchee, Fla. quickly admitted his wrongdoing when he was arrested for sending nude photos and inappropriate text messages to an 11-year-old.

WPTV reports that Araujo reached out to the young girl. He asked for a full-body picture and wanted to know if she was dating anyone. That’s when the girl replied “No, don’t you know I am 11 years old and you have a girlfriend.” Araujo then responded by sending her a picture of his genitals as well as a picture of himself wearing clothes.

The victim told her story to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), who then arrested Araujo and charged him with “one count of solicitation of a child, one count of misuse of a two-way communication device, and one count of transmission of material harmful to a minor.”

Araujo initially tried to argue that the girl asked for the picture. When asked by the girl’s mother why he would send the picture, Araujo replied, “Because I’m an idiot.”