Boyfriend and girlfriend hauled into jail after a 1-year-old child was punched so hard she needed surgery, police say

A Florida man allegedly punched a 1-year-old in the stomach, which led to the child having emergency surgery, police said.

Tyquan Spencer, 22, of North Miami, is accused of punching his girlfriend’s daughter in the stomach when he was left home with the child, according to NBC6.

The blow to the stomach caused the child to throw up and “damaged the girl’s small intestine,” WKGM reported.





According to police, the children’s mother, Scarlett Ruiz, 24, “coached” her other daughter, who witnessed the incident, “to deny what she saw,” NBC6 reported.

Ruiz was arrested for allegedly knowing about the punch and not telling “the medical staff about it,” according to WKMG.

Spencer and Ruiz were charged with child abuse causing great bodily harm. Spencer was also charged with criminal mischief.