Worst roommate ever arrested after posting a story of stomach-churning abuse on Instagram

A University of Hartford freshman was arrested this weekend after she allegedly admitted to a series of disgusting acts against her roommate — and, in a brazen bout of stupidity, she posted her confession on social media.

On Saturday, police took 18-year-old Brianna Brochu into custody on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace, MassLive reports. The arrest comes after she wrote on Instagram that she spent the past month and a half secretly abusing her roommate. The freshman admitted to “putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack and putting her toothbrush places where the sun don’t shine.” At one point in the post, she referred to her roommate as “Jamaican Barbie.”





"I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie"

This is a crime. she could have killed her. #JUSTICEFORJAZZY pic.twitter.com/c3cKsgKhqp — tsunami taj (@EverythingTaj) October 31, 2017

Brochu’s roommate, Jazzy Rowe, posted a video to Facebook in which she says that she’s constantly been sick throughout the school year. She says that her illness began with throat pain but that she thought it was a cold. After three weeks, the pain was so fierce that she couldn’t speak. Finally, Rowe moved out, and moments after she left her old room, she claims that two resident assistants came up to her and showed her the Instagram post from Brochu.

University of Hartford President Greg Woodward issued a statement saying that he has met with Rowe and been in communication with her family. He also declared that “racism and hatred will not be tolerated on the campus.”

Let me introduce you to Briana Brochu. She was just arrested for the repeated criminal assault of her Black college roommate @UofHartford pic.twitter.com/nmzhHQDTb9 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 1, 2017

Police have ordered Rowe and Brochu not to contact each other, the Hartford Courant reports. She was arrested by the West Hartford Police Department, who have not released a statement.