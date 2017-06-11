California man fires off a shotgun shell with something inside you just can’t make up
Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but one California man found out it’s probably not the best fodder for a shotgun shell.

Police say Timothy Glass Jr., 29, shot another man Wednesday afternoon in Eureka, Calif., with a flare gun that had a shell loaded with Rice Krispies, according to KRCR.

Glass left the victim with one cereal-powered wound on his hand, and then took off on his bike, KRCR reports.


Police said the victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a hospital, where he identifiied Glass, but didn’t want to press charges.

After finding Glass, police charged him with resisting arrest and a probation violation, KRCR reported.

