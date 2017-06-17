Chilling details have emerged about the man who tried to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a home

A Pennsylvania man from Bucks County who pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge in 2013, got a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and later appealed that because, he argued, his lawyer did not question if his confession was legal has seen that sentence upheld by a judge, and it’s not hard to see why.

Frank Yeager, 33, regarded seeking out potential rape victims as “full time work” and wrote in a note, “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize.” He compiled in a list more than 200 names, addresses and personal information about targets.

He was fixated on raping real estate agents.





RELATED: This woman and her father have been charged with raping her 6-year-old daughter “five or six times”

Judge H. Geoffrey Moulton Jr. upheld Yeager’s sentence and portrayed him as a full-blown psychopath who was obsessed with rape, Penn Live reported.

Yeager had plotted for five months to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a property, and even waited in the home for her with the lights off.

The woman was suspicious when Yeager came to her office, and she declined to show him the house. Instead, she told him to look at it for himself. Yeager shut off the lights and waited. When the woman didn’t show, he went back to her office and made up a story that there was a water leak, but the agent didn’t buy it.

A male co-worker of hers, in the nick of time, walked into the office and Yeager left. An investigation into the incident soon followed after a description of Yeager was sent to other real estate offices and many responded he had been showing up all over.

What police found is nothing short of chilling.

Plans of rape, other killings and suicide were uncovered, as well as a “rape kit,” including scissors, knives, binoculars, a ski mask, gloves, rope two handguns, chain and duct tape.

RELATED: A Texas man allegedly confessed to the horrible way he repeatedly abused his 11-year-old relative

According to Lehigh Valley Live, Yeager wrote in an entry that day, “I have been planning and wanted this my whole life […] the help I need is too great, and I would rather die.”

“I know it’s wrong, but I cannot fight the urges, go into and open house in some new development […] and know (sic) one will hear her scream,” he also wrote.

The news outlet detailed in a previous report that Yeager admitted “[t]his is a reality I created myself” and that he has “no excuses.”

“I deeply regret my effect on my victim and others. I want a better life […] and require help to make a change,” he said.