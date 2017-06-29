Convicted sexual assailant and his teen exchange student wife allegedly carry out a hideous plot to abuse her sister

A Florida man who was previously convicted of sexual assault gained permission to supervise a teenage foreign exchange student, married her and then lured her younger sister to the United States to abuse her.

Despite having been found guilty of tying a woman up and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint in 1985, Dale Leary, 50, spent a mere 60 days in prison and was allowed to supervise Marta San Jose, a 16-year-old foreign exchange student from Spain, years later. San Jose moved into Leary’s home in 2012 and returned to Spain after her junior year of high school to convince her parents to let her stay in the United States for another year.





Twenty days after San Jose turned 18, Leary divorced his wife of 10 years and married the girl. San Jose’s family was not made aware of their marriage, and they sent her 14-year-old sister back to the U.S. with her after she had made another trip to Spain. When they got back, San Jose began “manipulating” her sister into believing she had been molested as a child and that Leary could conduct a “vaginal examination” to determine whether or not she had indeed been abused.

The now 16-year-old told police that she was sexually abused by Leary over a period of years. She claimed Leary and San Jose frequently had sex in front of her and would ask her to allow Leary to perform sex acts on her as a way to supposedly help her deal with being a victim of sexual abuse. On more than seven occasions, they succeeded in convincing her to join them in sex. On another occasion, they took photos of her wearing only high heels after supplying her with alcohol.

Both San Jose and Leary have been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16, possession of child pornography, engaging in a sexual act with a familial child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

