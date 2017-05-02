Drunk and naked Florida man goes on a machete-wielding rampage against mailboxes

When Cape Carol police responded to reports of a naked man in the streets on Saturday night, they found Yudier Duenas Sosa, 35, intoxicated, clothes-less and wielding a machete. According to police, he had been walking through the street using the machete to “hit and destroy several mailboxes” on the 4300 block of SW First Avenue. With him was his cousin Irene Orozco, 42, and the pair were both “extremely intoxicated” at the time, having been in the area to attend a party.

The man was immediately arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. While Sosa presented no opposition to his arrest, Orozco allegedly charged at the officers while they were taking her cousin into custody. She was quickly arrested as well and was charged with resisting a law enforcement officer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sosa was being held on a $750 bail for the criminal mischief charge and a $7,500 bail for the aggravated assault charge, both of which he paid on Tuesday. Orozco was released on Monday after paying her $1,500 bond.