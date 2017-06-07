Drunk man angry about onions in his food returned to a Pittsburgh restaurant, threatened to flash a gun, then “flashed” something even worse

A Michigan man threatened to shoot restaurant staffers in North Oakland on Tuesday because they put onions in his food.

Police arrested Yuba Raj Sharma, 43, after the confrontation at the All India restaurant and charged him with terroristic threats, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

The argument began when servers put onions in Sharma’s order on Monday. He returned the next day drunk and angry, owner Ravinder Singh told police.





Singh asked Sharma to leave, and Sharma threatened to shoot him and made a motion indicating he had a gun in his pants, according to a criminal complaint.

The owner went to call 911 and an employee came out to tell Sharma to leave, police said. That’s when Sharma “flashed” the employee.

When officers arrested Sharma, he physically resisted being placed in the back seat of the cruiser.