Extremely graphic video shows a woman and her boyfriend executing a dog in the woods and laughing about it

A 23-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend, the former retired Army and the latter active, now face felony cruelty charges for taking a PTSD service dog named Cam into the North Carolina woods, tying the dog to a tree and shooting the poor animal multiple times with a rifle.

In the worst video of them all, Marinna Rollins can be heard laughing.

The video is too graphic to show here. Watch it at your own peril, but know it is not for the faint of heart.





RELATED: Frightening video shows a pit bull going after a 3-year-old boy who might have been mauled to death if not for one man

Marinna Rollins and her boyfriend Jerren Heng have been arrested for animal cruelty and conspiracy. Rollins killed the dog and Heng joined in after the creature was already dead.

“It’s been real […] I love you, you’re my puppy, you’re a good puppy, but,” Rollins can be heard saying before she kills the dog and laughs.

Screenshots on Facebook show that Rollins posted before killing Cam, “Great last day with the pooch! Sad he has to go, but he will be much happier where he is heading off to :).”

Jarren Heng commented, saying “He’s gonna have such a great new life :).”

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Rollins adopted the dog, formerly named Huey, in 2016. The dog belonged to her estranged husband who, when deployed to South Korea, asked Rollins to take care of him.

He asked not be named because Rollins and Heng are receiving death threats.

Both Rollins and Heng posed with the dog before the killing.

WTVD reported that authorities have text messages that show Rollins confessing to the killing. She renamed the dog Cam after adopting him and got him certified as a service dog.

She retired from the Army in Jan. 2017 for medical reasons, and friends said she has been diagnosed with mental health issues.

RELATED: A man put himself in harm’s way when two vicious pit bulls attacked his small dog — now all eyes are on their owner

Both Rollins and Heng are being held on $25,o00 bond.