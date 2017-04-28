Family of high school student allegedly raped by female janitor sues the school district

A family is suing the Roane County Schools and a service contractor in Tennessee for $4.5 million after a female janitor allegedly pulled a 16-year-old male student into a room at Midway High School during the school day and raped him.

Jessica E. Galyon, 29, of Philadelphia, Tenn., was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

She was released on $15,000 bond.





Gaylon started a relationship with the student in August and allegedly ramped things up by asking him for his phone number and to become friends on Facebook. Once they became linked on the social media site, she started sending him “flirtatious and sexual messages.”

According to the lawsuit, Gaylon, who is married, asked the boy to meet her at a hotel room on Sept. 16. The student declined the invitation and said he didn’t want “any further contact” with Galyon.

The lawsuit alleges that when the boy ultimately confronted Gaylon about her sexual advances that she allegedly took him into a room at the school and raped him.

“This was the first ever sexual encounter of any kind that (the boy) had ever had in his life,” the lawsuit states.

Gaylon’s pursuit of the boy wasn’t a secret. Students and even faculty members apparently teased him, calling Gaylon his “girlfriend.” One faculty member, the lawsuit states, even said he was “jealous” of the student because he wanted to have sex with the blonde janitor.

The entire situation forced the boy to drop out of high school and to enroll in home school and also to start weekly counseling sessions.

The boy’s parents are seeking $3.5 million in damages from Roane County Schools and Compass One Services of Tennessee, the contractor that employed Gaylon, as well as an additional $1 million in punitive damages.