Florida man “annoyed” with his neighbor’s kitty tested and tortured it to death in the cruelest way, police say

A South Florida man said he became “annoyed” with his neighbor’s cat so he tortured it and strangled it with a graduation tassel, police said.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Montegudo, 20, of Hialeah, is accused of luring the animal inside his home, torturing it, and then hanging its carcass “over the adjoining fence facing his neighbor’s home,” the Miami Herald reported.

Rodriguez-Montegudo reportedly “sliced open its stomach from head to tail” and then cut off one of its paws, according to the Herald.





He is charged with animal cruelty.