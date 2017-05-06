Florida man “annoyed” with his neighbor’s kitty tested and tortured it to death in the cruelest way, police say
Hialeah Police Department
A South Florida man said he became “annoyed” with his neighbor’s cat so he tortured it and strangled it with a graduation tassel, police said.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Montegudo, 20, of Hialeah, is accused of luring the animal inside his home, torturing it, and then hanging its carcass “over the adjoining fence facing his neighbor’s home,” the Miami Herald reported.

Rodriguez-Montegudo reportedly “sliced open its stomach from head to tail” and then cut off one of its paws, according to the Herald.


He is charged with animal cruelty.

