Florida man literally felt the “long arm of the law” after hiding over $1000 in a tight spot

Florida police say they had to re-confiscate about $1000 that a suspected drug trafficker attempted to stuff inside his rectum over the weekend.

A traffic stop by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies early on Saturday morning netted Pattreon Stokes and his seven-month-old child. Police, claiming to smell marijuana, searched the vehicle. They say they recovered 197 grams of methamphetamines and crack cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, a “small amount” of marijuana and a scale.



They also allegedly recovered a “large amount of currency” from Stokes and/or his vehicle. But that money was nowhere to be found once Stokes was transported to the Marion County jail.



Stokes contended that it had already been collected as evidence, which the police wrote was “certainly not true” in a Facebook post summarizing the arrest.

“Detention deputies then noticed something quite unusual… they observed $20.00 bills falling from Stokes’ buttocks area,” Marion County wrote. A “necessary but undesirable process” allegedly yielded $1090.00 from the man’s rectum.

“For all of our wonderful cashiers in Marion County, we apologize for giving you this terrible mental image today,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.



He has been charged with smuggling contraband into a detention facility; separate trafficking charges for the amounts of methamphetamine and heroin; possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug equipment.