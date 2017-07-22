Florida man who exposed himself to adults and kids alike has a surprisingly honest reason for his nudity

There has been no shortage over the years of Florida people getting naked in public, but you will probably have a hard time finding someone with an explanation for their exposure as honest as John Walter Lee Gill.

The 47-year-old man was cuffed Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to The Smoking Gun, because he suddenly “dropped his shorts” and exposed “his entire naked body” in broad daylight, in front of a motel, in plain view of both adults and children.





Gill was arrested shortly after stripping down on the sidewalk and would helpfully explain that this is just something that happens in two scenarios: when he’s happy or sad.

“I get naked when I get really happy or really sad,” the arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun reads.

Police said Gill was observed after 10:20 a.m. “look[ing] around seeing multiple people sitting outside of their rooms at the same motel, including children” and then “dropped his shorts exposing his entire naked body.”

The police specified that the child only viewed Gill’s buttocks.

On the police report where there are three boxes under “indication of drug influence,” the “yes” was checked. Gill has been charged with indecent exposure and obstruction.

If you see Gill with clothes on, it’s probably because he’s feeling just OK.