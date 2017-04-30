A Florida teen advertised high school classmates as “slaves for sale” on Craigslist for $470 and was immediately suspended

A Florida high school student has been suspended and placed at an alternative high school after taking photos of two black classmates and posting them to Craigslist, labeling the pair as “slavegals” in “good condition.”
First Coast News reported on the ad, which has since been taken down. It sparked near-universal outrage from parents and students.
We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination […] We encourage parents and guardians to take the time to talk to their child about this important matter.
When interviewed by First Coast News, Fefee says this isn’t the first racist incident at the school; in fact, she says Fleming Island High School, called “Fleming Island Plantation” in the Craigslist ad, is “known for racial slurs.”
Earlier in the school year, Fefee said someone wrote “whites only” on the toilets in the school. She says the school administration ignores the problem.
“The administration doesn’t pay attention to this. They need to better monitor the students.”