Florida woman says she beat a man to death for exposing himself, but her story quickly falls apart

A man is dead and his killer says it’s because he masturbated in front of her in public.

26-year-old Jadian Sinead Zeiders was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after she assisted in beating 53-year-old social worker William “Bill” Denham, Jr. to death, reports Tampa Bay Times.

Zeiders first told authorities that she didn’t know anything about Denham’s death. Then she maintained that Denham exposed himself and masturbated in front of her in her backyard. From there, she said she directed two men to beat Denham up, leading to his death.





RELATED: The owner of an assisted living center did the unthinkable when he called a female employee into his office

“He never would have attacked anyone,” said Maureen Tourigian, one of Denham’s sisters.

Tourigian also added that “he never would expose himself to a woman. He wasn’t interested,” as Denham was openly gay.

Law enforcement is hesitant to believe Zeiders’ story.

Dan Kane, Denham’s 30-year partner, said that he also believed the story to be fabricated. He also stated that he didn’t believe they deserved the death penalty. But he said “they do need to be in prison for a long time to think about what they did.” Kane called them “a danger to the community” and said that they needed “to be off the street.”