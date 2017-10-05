Former Chick-fil-A employee accused of videotaping a young customer in the bathroom

A former Chick-fil-A employee put a camera in the men’s restroom at a North Carolina location of the fast-food restaurant and recorded a juvenile using the facility, police said.
Cameron Shawn Franklin, 27, of Alexis, N.C., was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $150,000 bond on several charges, including a secret peeping offense. Police allege that in July, Franklin recorded a juvenile urinating in the men’s restroom of a Chick-fil-A in Belmont.
Police discovered the existence of a camera when they seized his laptop for an investigation related to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Gaston County Police Sgt. Josh Hamlin said.
RELATED: Woman who filmed the “worst” sex crimes against kids in decades gets what she deserves
Police said they suspected Franklin of downloading suspicious images after receiving a cyber tip through the task force.
Police reported finding a video on Franklin’s laptop of an unknown juvenile urinating. An officer recognized the bathroom as Chick-fil-A’s because he had eaten there before, Hamlin said.
Franklin no longer works at the restaurant, according to Natasha Gilbert, franchisee of the Belmont Chick-fil-A.
“We are aware of the allegations, and the team member is no longer employed at our restaurant,” Gilbert wrote in an email. “Any further questions will need to be addressed by local law enforcement.”
Franklin also faces two felony charges for the third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to warrants, two images were found on Franklin’s laptop that showed the images of two unidentified boys, approximately 11 and 10 years old, nude and exposing their private parts.