He had no idea that a naked stranger would be the first person he’d see after getting home

A man from Anderson, Calif., was in for quite a surprise when he got home from work this week, noticed some things in his house were moved, and that there was a naked stranger fast asleep and occupying his bed.

The homeowner couldn’t help but worry Tuesday when he saw a package on his porch was opened, that a knife that was in his house was now on the porch, that, inside the home, there was a partly eaten sandwich, an open beer and a missing pack of cigarettes.





Then he checked the bathroom.

Someone had just taken a shower and, for some reason, clothes he’d never seen before were all over the place.

That’s when the unidentified man found 33-year-old Michelle Watkins completely naked and asleep in his bed. He had no idea who she was.

He said he woke her up and called 911.

While the man was talking with a police dispatcher, the woman got dressed and wandered out to the front porch and sat down in a chair.

Watkins had the man’s pack of cigarettes when she was arrested, the statement said.

She was jailed for lack of $25,000 bail on suspicion of residential burglary, petty theft and possession of stolen property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.