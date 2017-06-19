He picked the wrong target: home invader with a gun gets clocked by instant justice

He messed with the wrong house.

Calvin Carter III, 22, brought a gun to an apartment in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the weekend with plans of burglary on his mind.

Instead of leaving with stolen goods, he left in cuffs with a severely swollen left eye and a first-degree attempted murder charge, among others, to his name.

According to WTVC, Carter broke into a home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, where a teen and two of his friends were, and fired off a shot that wounded 19-year-old Shane Finney.





Finney’s wound was not life threatening.

WRCB reported that Carter knocked the door and demanded to be let in. When one person in the apartment heard a “metallic sound” of a gun, he jumped out of a window and was led back into the residence by Carter at gunpoint.

Carter made demands for a cellphone and was jumped by Finney’s friends. Finney was shot in the leg during the struggle.

The story goes that after he was shot, Finney’s two friends “subdued” Carter until police got there. Judging by the mugshot, we can draw some conclusions about what subdued meant.

Carter was arrested for his failed home invasion but made things even worse for himself by shooting Finney.

He now faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and especially aggravated burglary.

His bond has been set at $245,000.