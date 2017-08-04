Here is the North Carolina couple that kept their baby locked in a cage for 23 hours a day

A baby in North Carolina was given minimal food and locked in a homemade cage 23 hours a day, investigators said.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found the infant locked in the cage Wednesday while searching a house after receiving a complaint about child abuse, officials said.

The baby was immediately taken from the cage and given medical treatment.

Haley Trantham, 23, and Vincent Lee II, 28, were arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse. Trantham was also charged with possession of marijuana.