A Georgia baby is dead because a mom who was warned time and again didn't follow directions
The stories behind people falling in love and getting married tend to be points of pride in conversation, but what if we told you that a man who was caught in the act sodomizing his girlfriend’s pet Maltese is now married?


RELATED: Virginia man headed to prison for having sex with his Rottweiler

Manhattan man Jesus Gutierrez, 40, last December pleaded guilty to a sexual misconduct charge after his girlfriend set up a camera and filmed him doing the unthinkable to “Princess.”

Fast forward to Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, and Gutierrez was allowed to walk free, the New York Daily News reported.

Gutierrez’s punishment was a year of counseling and not being able to own a pet for five years. But here’s the kicker: he’s married now to the very woman who recorded him assaulting her dog.

The details of his crime are disturbing.

Gutierrez was recorded sodomizing the dog with his fingers and grinding up against it for 30 minutes in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend. It’s not clear why the woman decided to set up the camera.

Not only is Gutierrez now married to the woman, she was also there to support him in court.

A previous report from the Daily News noted that Gutierrez was intoxicated at the time he assaulted the dog, that he’s a father of six, that he needed a Spanish interpreter and that he said “No English, no English” to a reporter seeking comment one year ago.

RELATED: Man arrested for bestiality with multiple horses

Gutierrez did not comment on Friday either and attempted to cover his face when leaving court.

