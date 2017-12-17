Warning: you might find some images included in this story upsetting.

It was a nightmare scenario for a Louisiana woman who left her precious Yorkshire terrier in the care of a friend, only to see her dog returned to hours later with severe injuries and an explanation that he was “just ‘messing’ with the dog.”





Samuel Smith, 24, of Monroe, La., faces an animal cruelty charge for causing the injuries to a dog named “Bitty Boo” that you see below.

RELATED: Video of shark dragging results in charges

USA Today reported that Smith was dog sitting the Yorkie at its owner’s home and that two hours later he called her to say the dog disappeared outside and got hurt.

Police said Smith told them that he sprayed the creature with hot water, put in a freezer for 30 seconds, used a hair dryer on the dog and then “described his actions as just ‘messing’ with the dog.”

It’s not clear how long it will take for the dog to recover or if she will fully recover.

The dog’s owner, Sara Durbin, reacted on Facebook to the news.

“My sweet baby didn’t deserve this and I’m praying that he’s prosecuted to the full extent of the law for this! She is sweet and loving and only 3.5lb. Completely helpless against anyone or anything. Thank you for your support during this devastating time!” she wrote under KTVE’s news story on Smith’s arrest.

Durbin also started a GoFundMe to help pay vet bills for Bitty Boo’s recovery, detailing how the dog was abused. More than $500 has been raised, at the time of this writing.

“My 3.5lb Yorkie was burned with scorching hot water and put in a freezer! I’m asking for help to get a lawyer to make sure he doesn’t get away with this!” she said. “So far, I have missed 3 days of work to be with her and the vet bills are getting higher. Please help me make this happen! She is a sweetheart and didn’t deserve this!”

RELATED: Teen could see felony charges in graphic animal abuse video

She also shared a photo of the dog from months ago to show how playful she normally is.

Smith’s bond was set at $5,000.