Inspired by “Grand Theft Auto,” a Florida man took his reckless drunk driving to Facebook live

Ryan Stiles, 27, decided to crack open a cold one and take to Facebook Live to stream himself drinking while he recklessly drove from Clearwater, Fla. to Caladesi Island.

Stiles’ video shows himself driving on the beach, honking obnoxiously at some on the beach, and outrunning police in the background. He also hits several objects along the way, the aftermath of which was photographed:

These are some of the chairs the suspect drove through on north beach at the end of Bohemia. Thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jdsmprhGe3 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) July 20, 2017

Stiles compared his antics to a mission in Grand Theft Auto a few moments before taking a swig from some alcohol in the car.

But unlike the video game, Stiles was detained by officers.





ABC Action News reports that Stiles was charged with “reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, DUI, driving with a suspended license, hit and run with property damage, felony criminal mischief and threatening a public servant.” The last charge came about after he told the Facebook Live audience that he wanted to “take out” a police cruiser.

Interestingly enough, Stiles’ antics didn’t end at his arrest. He reportedly took his belt off in a holding cell and swung it until he hit shattered the glass in a door: