Instead of offering to help, a group of teens filmed and mocked a disabled man as he drowned

WARNING: This video contains content that some may find upsetting.

A group of Florida teenagers filmed the drowning of a disabled man last week, laughing at him and offering him no assistance as he slowly died.

Jamel Dunn, 32, tragically drowned in a retention pond earlier this month and was found two days after his fiancée filed a missing person report. While grieving their loss, friends of his came across a video on social media that depicted his death and showed a group of teens laughing at him as he screamed for help.





“Get out the water, you’re gonna die,” one of the teens shouts at Dunn in the disturbing video.

“He keeps putting his head under,” another says. “Wow.”

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, one boy asks his friend, “Bro, you scared to see a dead person?”

As Dunn disappears under water, one of the teenagers says, “Oh, he just died.”

According to investigators, none of the teens between the ages of 14 and 16 called 911 to report the drowning, nor did any of them try to help him.

“He started to struggle and scream for help and they just laughed,” Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department said. “They didn’t call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming … for someone to help him.”

All of the teenagers were identified and brought in for questioning, and the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office said they had “no moral justification” for failing to offer Dunn help. However, it’s unlikely that they’ll face any charges as they were not directly involved in his death.