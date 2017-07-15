It only takes one picture to understand why one mom wheeling her kids in a red wagon was reported to the police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An Oregon woman is accused of endangering her two children by towing them in a plastic red wagon behind her car as she repeatedly navigated a roundabout, police said.

Alana Nicole Donahue, 27, was arrested Wednesday, an hour after Springfield police received calls from concerned drivers, the Register-Guard reported.

According to Lt. Scott McKee of the Springfield Police Department, Donahue told authorities she “didn’t understand what the problem was because she was only driving 5 mph and she just wanted to show the kids a good time.”





The children are 3 and 5 years old, according to police dispatch logs. McKee said Donahue was not intoxicated.

According to police, Donahue was driving a white Ford Taurus. The wagon was tied to the vehicle with “a strap or similar connector,” the Register-Guard reported.

Drivers told police that Donahue was waving vehicles to go around her as she drove in circles through the roundabout.