It won’t be the first time this former Texas nurse is prosecuted in the purposeful death of a child

Former San Antonio nurse Genene Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison nearly 30 years ago for her part in the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan after injecting the girl with a high dose harmful drugs. She was also prosecuted after giving 4-week-old baby Rolando Santos a lethal dose heparin in 1984. Santos survived Jones’ actions.

Though she was scheduled for early release next May, new charges in another death could mean that Jones will spend the rest of her life in prison, reports KFOR.

In an effort to keep Jones in prison, investigators discovered that Jones was potentially tied to the deaths of up to 60 children. Jones has since been indicted in the 1981 murder of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer.

According to Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood, there’s evidence that she killed Sawyer with a toxic dose of Dilantin while she worked as a hospital nurse. The hospital, Bexar County Hospital, was renamed University Hospital.

“As people are well aware, I believe children are a gift from the Lord,” LaHood added. He did not offer much beyond this for any potential motive behind the killings. “Genene Jones did not see children in this regard. She is pure evil and justice warrants that she be held accountable for the crimes she committed.

Jones’ bond has been set for $1 million.