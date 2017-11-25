Menu
A naked couple, having sex in their car while their baby was in the back seat, crashed while driving, the Washington State Patrol said.


The man was driving on Highway 7 near La Grande in Pierce County, naked and having sex with a woman who also was naked, when he missed a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 6 p.m. troopers said.

Witnesses told troopers both the man and woman were naked when they got out of the car, The Everett Herald reported. Troopers said they were also both impaired.

The woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She was taken to the hospital with several broken bones. The 3-month-old child in the back seat was not injured.

The man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, the Herald reported.

The pair has since been named as Michael Tonkin and Daisy LaRoque, both 23, according to WTVR.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

