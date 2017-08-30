“I’ve never had that call before:” Mom with BAC twice the legal limit busted by her own son

An 11-year-old boy from Oregon scared by thought of what might happen next called 911 from the back seat of a car his mom was driving to report that she was intoxicated.

KGW reported that an arresting deputy, Shannon Wilde, said Nicole Norris’ blood alcohol content (BAC) was nearly twice the legal limit. Norris, 30, was reportedly on her way home from a Hillsboro Hops baseball game.





Deputy Wilde said this kind of 911 call was a new one.

“I’ve never had that call before. We get a lot of concerned citizens, people call in, about people they think are driving impaired, swerving, or driving really slow, but to have a child call from inside the car to say the parent is driving impaired is unusual,” the deputy said.

Wilde praised the boy as “courageous.”

“Even doing something as hard as turning in your own parent,” Wilde said. “I think that takes a lot of guts and he obviously felt unsafe enough to the point where he had to reach out for help, which says a lot about the situation.”