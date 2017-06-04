A horrible Kathy Griffin tweet from years ago about Sarah Palin’s son has resurfaced, and it is deplorable

The internet never forgets. Kathy Griffin is now finding this out the hard way.

Less than a week after the comedian’s controversial photo shoot of her holding a faux severed head belonging to President Trump backfired, inciting rabid criticism on social media and elsewhere, as well as getting her fired from her CNN gig, now some of her more tasteless Twitter jokes over the years are coming back to haunt her.

One in particular has been resurrected, a tweet from Oct. 28, 2009, that targeted former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and her “retarded baby.”





Vegas this Friday night! 2 shows at Mandalay Bay. Oh, Palin, ur goin down so hard, you'd better just stay in Wasilla w ur "retarded baby" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 29, 2009

Sarah Palin’s son Trig has Down syndrome.

Critics are using the tweet, among others, as proof that Griffin’s spoof with Trump’s bloodied head — which Trump said his 11-year-old son Barron thought was really him — isn’t the first time she’s resorted to a form of humor that many feel crosses the line.

One critic was Palin herself, who posted remarks about Griffin on Facebook on Friday. “Kathy Griffin has mercilessly attacked children for years,” said Palin at the start of her post.

Others offered their takes, and most were not kind to the red-headed comic.

It took eight years for someone to comment on this post. Karma is not only a bitch, it's a patient one. — Salty American Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) June 3, 2017

Turns out you were always the deplorable one. 😩 — AREEV (@AREEV1) June 3, 2017

Soon after the criticism started rolling in at a fever pitch, Griffin posted a video apology on Twitter for her Trump photo.