Man hurls 2-year-old cousin he called “the devil” into traffic and gets what he deserves moments later

A man seen on surveillance footage carrying his 2-year-old cousin in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday just before he throwing the boy in front of oncoming cars, went on to call the child “the devil” during a police interview.

Bryant Hickcox’s murderous plot was thwarted by a married couple that was in the right place at the right time. The 30-year-old, who has been charged with attempted murder, was witnessed throwing the child into traffic hard enough that the baby rolled into an intersection, according to Tracy Willner.





Willner and her husband were behind a car that swerved out of the way, and the couple stopped.

“I thought it was a bag or a dog. I wasn’t sure what it was,” she told KKTV. “I don’t think the realization has hit […] He threw a baby into traffic. He threw him hard into traffic, and the baby rolled. Thank God the lady in front of us swerved and was paying attention.”

The woman said she got out of the car and grabbed the child, while her husband and two other men chased down Hickcox and restrained him until police could take care of the rest.

“I grabbed the baby and just held him. He was soaking wet and crying,” Willner said. “I’m just standing there in the rain holding the baby, screaming, ‘Someone call 911, someone call 911,’ because my phone was dead. I’m screaming, ‘Does anyone have a blanket?’ A lady gave me a towel and covered him up. I just held him right here and for a little while he stopped crying. I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”

As mentioned, Hickcox referred to his cousin as the “the devil” in a police interview, but then said he would “never” throw his cousin in traffic.

The 2-year-old child’s parents are reportedly as confused as everyone else when it comes to understanding to how and why this happened.

Thankfully, the child was not harmed beyond cuts and bruises.

Hickcox is jailed on a $50,000 bond.