Man tries to get back at his girlfriend by lighting her purse on fire and does something much, much worse

A man in Hialeah who got into an argument with his girlfriend ended up causing a power outage in the neighborhood, police said.

The outage happened when Angel Milian, 18, set his girlfriend’s purse on fire and threw it over the gate of his house, WPLG reports.

Firefighters said the purse set a $3,000 palm tree on fire, which then spread to a Florida Power & Light electric box, according to WPLG.

Hialeah police arrested Milian when the girlfriend showed officers a recorded video of him lighting her purse on fire.





He was taken to the county jail and faces a second-degree charge of arson.

Read more at: local10.com.