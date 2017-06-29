Man who loves “the hunt” for potential rape victims won’t see the light of day any time soon

A man convicted of attempted rape will remain in prison for up to 20 years after a court upheld his sentence earlier this week.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Pennsylvania, appealed his sentence despite having pleaded guilty to the crime and having kept a journal detailing how much he enjoyed searching for potential rape victims. According to police, the diary was filled with drawings of rape fantasies and entries describing his 2013 plan — which he spent five months devising — to lure a female realtor into a model home to rape her. He additionally created a list of around 200 real estate agents, their home addresses, work addresses, church addresses and Facebook pages.





“I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” one diary entry read. “If you are reading this I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life.”

Yeager reportedly considered his “hunt” to be “full-time work.” He was finally arrested and convicted after the realtor in question notified police that he repeatedly attempted to get her alone with him. Police later found a “rape kit” in Yeager’s car, which included two handguns, four knives, a metal chain and a rope. He also confessed to lying about the water leak, saying he wanted to “take advantage” of the woman.

On Tuesday, a state Superior Court upheld Yeager’s sentence.

