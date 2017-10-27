Man with history of animal abuse arrested for downright disgusting behavior with horses

A New York man with a history of animal abuse was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he had sex with multiple horses.

Steven Errante, 30, was required to check in with the animal abuse offenders registry due to a prior crime, but when he failed to do so, police checked in on him. Upon their visit, they discovered that he had “sexual contact with horses on two separate occasions,” according to the New York Post. Police say the encounters occurred between Aug. 25 and Sept. 4.

The alleged abuse occurred in a stable in an upscale neighborhood. He is charged with sexual misconduct with an animal and failure to register on the animal abuse offenders registry.

Errante has a long history of animal abuse. In 2013, he was arrested for stealing a female dog from a pen and then having sex with her multiple times. After he abused the animal, a Rottweiler-Labrador mix, he brutally beat her with a baseball bat. The animal was so badly wounded that efforts to save her were unsuccessful, and she had to be euthanized. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and second-degree assault. His attorney during that incident said that Errante is an Army veteran who spent time in a veterans hospital, CBS reported.