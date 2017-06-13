Math teacher accused of sex with 1 + 1 + 1 students adds to the shame by subtracting her face outside of court

A former math teacher in Rocky Mount, N.C., appeared in court on Tuesday to face the music that is felony charges of sexual activity with a student and indecent liberties with a minor.

Erin McAuliffe is charged w/sexual activity w/students & indecent liberties w/a minor. Alleged crimes not committed where she worked.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/lTuzLpfiSD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 13, 2017

RELATED: A math teacher accused of having sex with not one, not two, but THREE students is in deep trouble

Erin McAuliffe, 25, was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate sexual relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student.





She was fired from her job on May 8, and when parents found out why they reacted with shock and surprise.

McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond.

WTVD reporter Anthony Wilson was on the scene at the courthouse on Tuesday as McAuliffe walked down a hallway.

No comment from Erin McAuliffe after hearing felony sex w/minors charges read in court. She taught math @ Rocky Mt Prep b4 allegations#abc11 pic.twitter.com/c1hfGVam9s — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 13, 2017

As you can see, she was not interested in having her face shown as she shuffled into a stairwell.

RELATED: Woman admits to sex with not one, not two, but three student-athletes she used to teach

She declined an opportunity to tell her side of the story.

WNCN reports that McAuliffe’s next mandatory public appearance is scheduled for June 29.