Middle school teacher admits to repulsively inappropriate behavior over video chat with her 13-year-old student

A former teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe, Ariz., is in big trouble following the discovery of an unacceptable relationship she had with a student.

Kara Loofborough, 26, was arrested after she admitted to sending sexually explicit videos to a 13-year-old student and performing sexual acts while video chatting with the teen, according to KPNX. According to the boy, Loofborough showed him her breasts and vagina while they talked over video chat in March, police say.

Police say they received a phone call from a father who was concerned about the communications his son was having after school with his teacher. Loofborough and the boy talked through Facebook messages and over video chat.





RELATED: A Catholic school student turned teacher allegedly had sex with a teen

But it didn’t stop there. According to police, Loofborough, while at school, showed the student a video of her performing oral sex on another male. And she also sent the boy a link to a pornographic website.

Loofborough admitted to police when questioned last week that she showed the youngster her genitalia, and that she was aware he was only 13. Police say she also admitted to masturbating over video chat with the student while he watched, and that she also had him kiss and touch her breasts.

According to the Tempe Elementary School District, Loofborough submitted her resignation for “personal reasons” on March 30, effective May 1. She was arrested on April 20 and the next day the school district sent out a letter to parents. The letter said that Loofborough was a seventh-grade teacher since August 2016, and that she had not been on the campus since March 15.

RELATED: Woman admits to sex with not one, not two, but three athletes she used to teach

“At the time she was hired, she had no criminal history reported based on the District’s fingerprint and record check with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and her background check by the District revealed no adverse findings,” the letter reads.

Loofborough could face multiple charges, including one count each of furnishing harmful items to a minor, indecent exposure and luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to KPNX.