Mom accused of killing her family makes bizarre court appearance and vows to represent herself

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – The mother accused of stabbing her four children and her husband to deathappeared in court Friday morning and appeared to smile and give the “thumbs up” to cameras.

Isabel Martinez, with the help of a translator, told the Gwinnett County judge that she will defend herself in court and that her “attorney is the people we are fighting for.”

Martinez is accused of killing her husband Martin Romero, 33, and her four children; Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Romero, 7, Dillan Romero, 4, and Axel Romero, 2.





At one point in court, she got down on her knees and appeared to bow.

Mom charged with slaying family reacts in court ..acts out prayer and gives thumbs up. ” God and people are her attorneys .” pic.twitter.com/zEyz6Vs5er — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) July 7, 2017

Martinez was charged with multiple counts of murder and was not granted bond.

Neighbors said Martinez was depressed over her father’s death, but otherwise seemed to be a loving mother and wife.

“She seemed so normal, like a regular mother,” said neighbor Letty Perez. “She was good, went to our church last weekend. She was there with us.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.