More legal trouble lies ahead for the woman who filmed an explicit courthouse video in an attempt to get her charges dropped

Brittney Jones, 26, and Jeremiah Robinson, 35, are wanted on charges of an “unnatural and lascivious act” after Jones filmed herself performing a sexual act on Robinson while inside Florida’s Duval County Courthouse.

Jones was at the courthouse to face charges of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into jail and violation of probation. She shared the video on Twitter and joked that it was her way of getting her charges dropped, writing, “Had so much fun at court today. Found a way to get my charges dropped…. Ssssssh don’t tell” along with the 34-second video. It featured her and Robinson engaging in inappropriate behavior on a bench in the courthouse hallway.





Security cameras also caught the footage, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unity is investigating the operations of court employees after it became clear that the court administrator wasn’t immediately made aware of the incident.

In addition, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said both Jones and Robinson are aware they are wanted by police but have not been cooperating. Police have asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of either to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

According to her Facebook page, Jones has been in New York the past few days and checked in at John F. Kennedy airport Tuesday morning. She posted a status along with the check-in, which read, “Polo Joe Smith I WILL BE HOME SOON SO YOU CAN TURN ME IN AND GET THE MONEY,” indicating she’ll be returning to Florida soon.

