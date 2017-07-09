Naked man opens fire in crowded Washington harbor — FBI and Coast Guard respond

Police shot and killed an active shooter late last night after an hours-long confrontation with the man, who had been shooting at no target in particular from a boat in Washington’s Eagle Harbor, close to Bainbridge Island.

RELATED: A man who went for a walk naked in Walmart because his friends found it funny has a mugshot that says it all

Residents were warned by Bainbridge authorities to shelter in place and avoid windows.

VIDEO: During dinner we kept hearing loud bangs & assumed fireworks. Short time after saw @BainbridgePD on dock with guns drawn. @komonews pic.twitter.com/4uapxCgKRA — Kristen Drew (@KDrewKOMO) July 9, 2017

The Kitsap Sun reports that the man began shooting around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. He has not been publicly identified by police yet.





Witnesses told KOMO the man’s boat had been moored in the harbor for about two weeks. One witness said she overheard the man say something about the police response: “‘I own them. Let them come.”

No one was injured in the incident, which led to a lengthy standoff with police. They used flashbangs and other non-lethal methods in attempts to get him to surrender before shooting him just after 11:00 p.m.

At one point, the unnamed shooter took his clothes off.

Bainbridge Isl standoff suspect came onto the deck of the boat naked, retrieved a rifle & pointed it at police – Suspect was shot #komonews pic.twitter.com/K6pOWKBfiN — Eric Jensen (@EricJensenTV) July 9, 2017

After he retrieved a rifle and pointed it at police, they opened fire on the man, killing him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A number of law enforcement agencies, including the Bainbridge Island Police, Bremerton police, FBI and the Coast Guard, responded to the shooting situation.