Neighbors wake up to screams of a pregnant woman begging for her life — what the alleged culprit said afterward is outrageous

A South Carolina man facing serious charges of kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property — this for a vicious assault on a woman 30 weeks pregnant — was glib and ready to challenge police even after he was arrested.

Chance Finley, 22, smugly joked, “I’m ready to go, let’s go,” after refusing to answer the questions of police about what happened Monday night.





According to Fox Carolina, Finley came home after a night of drinking, hurt his hand swatting a wasp nest and was advised by a woman 30 weeks pregnant to get the injury checked out. After this, police say, Finley battered the woman and dragged her around the house.

He’s accused of grabbing her by the throat, punching her in the head and attempting to stuff boxers in her mouth to silence her screams. He then allegedly pulled the pregnant woman’s hair and attempted to kick her in the stomach.

Concerned neighbors awoke to the screams of the woman begging for her life and the life of her unborn child.

“I’ll do whatever you want don’t hurt my baby,” she yelled.

Finley proceeded to cut himself with a box cutter and said, “I’m going out in a blaze of glory.”

Heartbreakingly, the woman said, “You will be the reason our baby grows up without a dad.”

The victim was able to escape an hour into the ordeal and was observed with injuries to her lip, eye and neck area.