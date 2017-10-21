New dad is charged with peddling heroin beside his baby while still in the hospital

Only a few hours after his son was born, 25-year-old Cody Hulse was shipped off to prison after police say they caught him peddling heroin in the maternity ward.

Police discovered the crime when they pulled over a car near the hospital with drugs in the front seat. They were then led to Hulse and phoned hospital staff, telling them to remove the baby, before they arrived. When confronted, he allegedly admitted to selling drugs to visitors. The affidavit states that police confiscated 34 stamp bags of heroin, 4 empty stamp bags of heroin and several hypodermic needles, Trib Live reports.





Hulse was arraigned Friday before Judge James Albert, who told the suspect, “You had needles in there. You were selling drugs in there…all with a newborn baby in the room. This is very disturbing.”

After his bond was set at $100,000, he reportedly hung his head and mumbled, “This is ridiculous.”

Hulse’s girlfriend claims that she was unaware that he was selling drugs in the room, though she says she knew that he struggled with heroin addiction in the past.

New dad accused of selling heroin from room in maternity ward the day his baby was born! Cody Hulse arraigned today, hear from him tonight!

As Hulse was leaving the courtroom, he told WPXI, “I have an addiction problem, I do.” He was charged with possession of heroin, possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. Judge Albert also ordered that he have no contact with his new child.