North Carolina teenagers are on the hook after “Catfishing” a high school teacher

Brian Anderson and Brittney Luckenbaugh have each been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after using a fake account on a social media site to secure and distribute nude images of a teacher.

The teens, both sixteen years old and students at Swansboro High School, were arraigned on one count each of Misdemeanor Disclosure of Private Images, a Class 1 misdemeanor under North Carolina law. As both students are minors, they are being charged with a misdemeanor; were they over eighteen, that charge would be a felony.

A class one misdemeanor carries up to 120 days in jail and/or a fine. North Carolina law provides for civil penalties as well as criminal charges in these cases, so one or both students may face a civil trial as well.





RELATED: Reports claim that hundreds of Marines are in trouble after allegedly swapping nude photos of female service members and veterans

A Facebook post from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says an officer was notified that a nude photo of a teacher was in circulation at Swansboro High School on April 18th. An investigation of the incident pointed to Anderson and Luckenbaugh as the originators of the illicit image.

Both students were arrested April 26th. Bond was set at $5000 each. They’ll be back in court on June 15th.