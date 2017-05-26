Nothing makes sense about this naked man stealing a pickup truck with a giant disappearing swan in the back

Maybe it was a bet gone bad or just a really stupid prank, but for some reason, a Florida man stripped down to his birthday suit was recorded stealing a pickup truck with a giant swan art sculpture loaded in the back.

Florida deputies say a Lakeland man, Robert Thompson, broke into Lakeland Cold Storage last weekend and was caught on surveillance video holding only a bucket to cover up his private parts.

RELATED: The dumbest robbery plan ever will soon an Ohio woman behind bars, and we can’t stop laughing





Authorities say Thompson stole a pickup truck with a large swan in the bed. The video tape shows the truck driving away from the facility.

In a bizarre twist, the police found Thompson and arrested him in Hillsborough County and they recovered the pickup truck, but the giant swan was nowhere to be found.

RELATED: A shirtless thief calmly drives away in constable’s SUV idling at a convenience store

The swan’s owner said he would appreciate the public’s help to get the swan back, which was in the truck’s bed because it was getting a paint job.