Nutty Florida mom bites her son while he’s driving because she was “upset” — now she’s even more upset

KENDALL, Fla. — A Florida woman faces child abuse charges after police said she attacked her 16-year-old son while he was driving.

Gamaly Hollis, 45, allegedly bit and pulled her son’s hair and then forced him to get out of the car when she got upset over the way he was driving, WPLG reports.

RELATED: This woman and her father have been charged with raping her 6-year-old daughter “five or six times”

The son was later found on the street by a passing driver and treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.





Police arrested Hollis at her home Thursday.