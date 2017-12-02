Police in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, arrested Breanna Swanson, 24, on accusations of child neglect after a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Officials said Swanson was speeding 70 mph in a 40 mph zone along Elm Place. When police pulled her over, they discovered she had several outstanding warrants.





Swanson reportedly asked the officer if she was going to jail, because her younger daughter was at home. She had been driving her son to school.

Officers escorted Swanson home and found a 3-year-old girl alone inside, crying and covered in her own feces.

Marijuana was also found within the child’s reach.

The children are now staying with other family members.