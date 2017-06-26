One actor is so angry with the Trump administration that he’s ready for an “all out war”

Many have called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. But regardless of the growing criticism of extreme rhetoric, there are those who choose to escalate.
Actor Rob Reiner tweeted a call to action on Sunday while commenting on potential collusion between President Trump and Russia:
“When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason,” he wrote.
RELATED: Amid calls to tone down rhetoric, an MSNBC analyst says defending Trump is like “hugging a suicide bomber”
As if the threat of “an all out war” wasn’t enough, the reactions to Reiner’s tweet were even more emotional: