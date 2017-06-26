One actor is so angry with the Trump administration that he’s ready for an “all out war”
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
What's wrong with people

Many have called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. But regardless of the growing criticism of extreme rhetoric, there are those who choose to escalate.

Actor Rob Reiner tweeted a call to action on Sunday while commenting on potential collusion between President Trump and Russia:

“When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason,” he wrote.


As if the threat of “an all out war” wasn’t enough, the reactions to Reiner’s tweet were even more emotional:

