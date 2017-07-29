One look at the home life of the baby who wandered alone in Oklahoma was enough to explain it all

Child neglect charges were filed against the parents of a child found wandering down a west Tulsa street earlier this year.

The incident happened in February near 1400 West Admiral Boulevard. A passerby found the 18-month-old child and called police.

Investigators found the parents living in a nearby house and, during a welfare check, found urine and feces in every room. There was also no running water and open electrical wires.





The toddler and her older sister reportedly had untreated bug bites and were poorly dressed. Officials said the home has bedbugs and roaches.

Daniel Robertson and Elizabeth Nelson were charged with child neglect this week.

Neither has been arrested yet.

The children were placed into state custody in February.