One Nebraska Democrat is in hot water for her thoughts after a gunman targeted Republican congressmen

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), on the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

There were amazing displays of togetherness from their Democrat colleagues. Some prayed for those involved in the shooting, Democratic lawmakers invited their Republican lawmakers to lunch and the Democrat baseball team gave their trophy from the Congressional Baseball Game to Republicans to place in Scalise’s office until he fully recovered.





But not everyone was mature enough to set politics aside.

Democrat official Chelsey Gentry-Tipton is in hot water after saying that the shooting was “funny,” reports Omaha World-Herald.

The Omaha politician wrote “Watching the congressman crying on live tv abt the trauma they experienced. Y is this so funny tho?” on Facebook. She continued her criticism in the thread, saying “The very people that push pro NRA legislation in efforts to pad their pockets with complete disregard for human life. Yeah, having a hard time feeling bad for them.”

Democrat Party leadership asked Gentry-Tipton to step down, but she has yet to comply.

Nebraska Democrats chairwoman Jane Kleeb said that the group were “deeply disappointed,” but criticized the media for focusing on the drama instead of gun control.

“I believe that there are people in the party that benefit from taking my post out of context,” Gentry-Tipton later said. “I don’t believe that you or anyone else is the arbiter of my words, voice or compassion for the black community.”