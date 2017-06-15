What's wrong with people

One New York party girl forgot to take the crystal meth out of her Facebook Live and is now paying the price

Article will continue after advertisement

One New Yorker recently learned that her work hard, play harder attitude was worthy of some jail time.

25-year-old Maxine Hansen was sentenced to 90 days in jail after she posted a Facebook Live featuring guns, heroin, and crystal meth inside of a hotel, reports NY Post. Staff also reportedly called police after hearing one of them say “Be careful, you’re gonna shoot yourself.”

RELATED: Teen repeatedly praised the girl accused of encouraging him to take his life in the suicide note left for her


The others present in the hotel room — Ashley Mueller, Faris Yousef and cousin Bassem Yousef — were also arrested at the time of the incident, which took place in November.

Nearly a month after her arrest, Hansen said that she wanted Rikers Prison to create a show called “Rikers Gone Wild” where she would be the star.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement