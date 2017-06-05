Police arrest Papa John’s employees for selling more than just pizza as part of “Operation Extra Olives”

Authorities have dubbed their bust of a drug ring inside of a Sammamish, Wash. Papa John’s Pizza “Operation Extra Olives.”

Five arrests were made in conclusion to a six-month-long undercover investigation following reports of cocaine dealing, reports KIRO 7.

Traces of cocaine were found in the wash areas and the cash register after detectives with a search warrant swabbed the location. Another warrant was reported to net “$28,000 in cash, a vehicle and drugs including cocaine, Ecstasy, marijuana, oxycodone, LSD and methamphetamine.”





Former shop employee Sydney Moran said that some of the other employees would drink and presumably do drugs in the back of the store when the manager was gone. “There were a couple of times when someone had slept in the store overnight,” she also reported.

Moran said that her wallet was stolen out of her backpack in an employee-only area, but law enforcement did not find the perpetrator.

Another bust in connection to the investigation was made in Bellevue.

Papa John’s released the following statement: