Police caught a teacher before he could share photos of a student he allegedly assaulted

A California music teacher was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a young student for three years.

Samuel Neipp, 34, of Gilroy is believed to have sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student over the course of three years. Police say that Neipp also threatened to post nude pictures of his victim online. Neipp taught music at Dartmouth Middle School in San Jose. He was also Assistant Band Director at Branham High School, also in San Jose.

“Neipp used his position of authority to exploit the victim into a sexual relationship,” reported the San Jose Police Department.





He was booked into the Santa Clara jail where he faces multiple felonious charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, oral copulation, possession of child pornography, and extortion.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Spears at 408-537-1397.